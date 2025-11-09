Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Grinch Costars Jim Carrey & Taylor Momsen Reunite To Induct Soundgarden Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

11:23 AM EST on November 9, 2025

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF

Jim Carrey hosted Saturday Night Live back in 1996 on an episode that featured Soundgarden as the musical guest. Four years later, the comedian would star in How The Grinch Stole Christmas with child actor Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who; outside of acting, Momsen grew up to front the band the Pretty Reckless, who toured with Soundgarden on what would end up being Chris Cornell’s final tour. All these webs interconnected again last night at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, during which Carrey and Momsen reunited for the first time since their Grinch days to induct the grunge legends.

Original Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto was inducted along with Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, Matt Cameron, and the late Cornell. Joining the surviving members to perform were Momsen along with Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains), Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), and Brandi Carlile. Separately, Nancy Wilson (Heart) backed Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell on "Fell On Black Days." (“We wanted to keep it as Seattle-centric as possible,” Cameron told the Seattle Times last month.) Carrey gave the induction speech, reminiscing about that SNL episode, after which Cornell gifted him a guitar. Cornell's other daughter Lily Cornell Silver joined him and spoke as well.

During the band's acceptance speech, Yamamoto got choked up talking about Cornell, and he seemingly condemned the tragic ongoing ICE raids across the US: "Thanks to my parents, whose story as American citizens who were rounded up and placed into prison camps just for being Japanese during World War II -- well, that affected my life greatly. And it really echoes strongly today. Let's not add another story like this to our history."

See some photos and clips below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025