Grinch Costars Jim Carrey & Taylor Momsen Reunite To Induct Soundgarden Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Jim Carrey hosted Saturday Night Live back in 1996 on an episode that featured Soundgarden as the musical guest. Four years later, the comedian would star in How The Grinch Stole Christmas with child actor Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who; outside of acting, Momsen grew up to front the band the Pretty Reckless, who toured with Soundgarden on what would end up being Chris Cornell’s final tour. All these webs interconnected again last night at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, during which Carrey and Momsen reunited for the first time since their Grinch days to induct the grunge legends.

Original Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto was inducted along with Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, Matt Cameron, and the late Cornell. Joining the surviving members to perform were Momsen along with Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains), Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), and Brandi Carlile. Separately, Nancy Wilson (Heart) backed Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell on "Fell On Black Days." (“We wanted to keep it as Seattle-centric as possible,” Cameron told the Seattle Times last month.) Carrey gave the induction speech, reminiscing about that SNL episode, after which Cornell gifted him a guitar. Cornell's other daughter Lily Cornell Silver joined him and spoke as well.

During the band's acceptance speech, Yamamoto got choked up talking about Cornell, and he seemingly condemned the tragic ongoing ICE raids across the US: "Thanks to my parents, whose story as American citizens who were rounded up and placed into prison camps just for being Japanese during World War II -- well, that affected my life greatly. And it really echoes strongly today. Let's not add another story like this to our history."

See some photos and clips below.

The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who! Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunited nearly 25 years after making "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The two reunited at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/cqziULs9Ix — KNX News 97.1 FM (@knxnews) November 9, 2025

Soundgarden

feat. Jerry Cantrell, Brandi Carlile, & Taylor Momsen

Black Hole Sun

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 pic.twitter.com/yMYm8DzmDU — Jeffgarden.com (@ijeffgarden) November 9, 2025

Toni Cornell sang a beautiful rendition of "Fell on Black Days" to honor her late father, @soundgarden frontman @chriscornell. #RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/KXtd9JKy7J — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025

Taylor Momsen performing "Rusty Cage" with Soundgarden members at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony. #RockHall25 pic.twitter.com/zlBjs5MTwn — The Pretty Reckless Source (@TPR_Source) November 9, 2025

.@Soundgarden, along with Brandi Carlile, @TaylorMomsen, @JerryCantrell, and original bassist Hiro Yamamoto, perform their classic "Black Hole Sun" on the Rock Hall stage.#RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/yYFZJxISCi — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025