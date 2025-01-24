Craig Finn Announces New Album Always Been Produced By The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel

This one goes out to all the indie dads and people with dad-like tastes.

Way back in December of 2022, Craig Finn, frontman for classic-rocking indie legends the Hold Steady, hopped onstage with the War On Drugs at their hometown Philly holiday show A Drugcember To Remember. Four years before that, Finn joined the Drugs onstage in his own home base of Brooklyn. Both times, they covered Warren Zevon, of course.

It turns out Finn and the Drugs have been spending time together in the studio, too. Lead Drugs man Adam Granduciel produced Always Been, the new solo album Finn is announcing today. Granduciel's bandmates play on the album too, and there are guest vocals from Kathleen Edwards and Sam Fender, another Granduciel production client.

A word from Finn:

I believe this to be the most narrative record I have made. Most songs concern a protagonist who pursued a career as a clergyman despite a lack of faith. The record tells the story of his rise and fall and redemption, while also filling out the details of his travels and the world in which he lives. I am very proud of what we made, I hope you enjoy.

You can begin your enjoyment with "People Of Substance," the lead single out today, which, blessedly, sounds exactly like you'd imagine a Craig Finn song backed by the War On Drugs would sound.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Bethany"

02 "People Of Substance"

03 "Crumbs"

04 "Luke & Leanna"

05 "The Man I’ve Always Been"

06 "Fletcher's"

07 "A Man Needs A Vocation"

08 "I Walk With A Cane"

09 "Clayton"

10 "Postcards"

11 "Shamrock" (digital only)

Always Been is out 4/4 on Tamarac Recordings/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.