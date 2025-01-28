Glare – “Guts”

Somehow, Glare have never released a full album. The shoegaze crew formed in 2017 and went viral with hazy tunes like "Blank," "Void In Blue," and "Into Me." Today, they're finally announcing their debut full-length, Sunset Funeral, and unveiling the lead single "Guts."

"‘Guts' is about an all consuming love," the band explains. "One that’s exciting and new it makes you feel anxious. A love that feels like it could last an eternity."

They continue, "The song had several iterations before it was finalized. Months after getting the final mixes back, the lyrics were reworked and vocals were rerecorded. It’s a special song for us because we mulled over the tone, trying to get it right."

Sunset Funeral opens with August's "Mourning Haze." Earlier this month, Glare parted ways with vocalist and guitarist Christian “Rez” Resendez following allegations on social media. Shortly after, they played their first show as a quartet at Doc’s Drive In Theatre in Buda, TX, where they premiered the Derek Rathbun-directed music video for "Guts." That's out officially now; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Mourning Haze"

02 "Kiss The Sun"

03 "Saudade"

04 "2 Soon 2 Tell"

05 "Chlorine House"

06 "Nu Burn

07 "Turquoise Dream"

08 "Guts"

09 "Sun Grave"

10 "Different Hue"

TOUR DATES:

01/30 - New York, NY @ LPR

01/31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/02 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

02/04 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

02/05 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

02/06 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

02/07 - London, UK @ The Dome

02/08 - Brighton, UK @ Dust

02/09 - Birmingham, UK @ Mothers

02/10 - Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room

Sunset Funeral is out 4/4 via Deathwish/Sunday Drive. Pre-order it here.