Doechii – “Nosebleeds”

Doechii won her first Grammy tonight, taking home Best Rap Album for the truly excellent Alligator Bites Never Heal. Now, in a magnificent flex, she has released a new song celebrating that win, mere hours after receiving her trophy.

"Nosebleeds" is produced by Jonas Jeberg and executive produced by Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith, the father-son duo from Doechii's record label, TDE. The song finds her taunting her rivals, thanking her TDE family, and providing another reminder of her livewire creativity. "Everybody wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn't win," she begins. "I guess we'll never—" Later on, the Swamp Princess proclaims, "I look good from the nosebleeds, bitch!"

Did she hit the studio tonight, or did she have this in the chamber, ready to go? I so badly want to believe the song was a called shot. Listen below.