JJULIUS – “Dödsdisco”

11:49 AM EST on February 4, 2025

Julius Pierstorff, the musician known professionally as JJULIUS, comes from the beautiful Swedish city of Gothenburg. His music recalls the playfully warped indie-pop of Gothenburg acts like the Tough Alliance and JJ, as well as the twee UK stuff that preceded it. Next month, JJULIUS will release the new album Vol. 3 on DFA records, and Viagra Boys' Tor Sjödén plays drums on it. We are really into lead single "Brinna ut," and he's shared another one today.

The new JJULIUS song is called "Dödsdisco," and Google Translate that the title means "Death Disco," which is an objectively cool title. The song doesn't really sound like it should be called "Death Disco," though. It's got a soft little pulse to the drums, a lot of fluttery keyboards and smoothed-out saxophone, and some real pisstake falsetto vocals. Listen below.

Vol. 3 is out 3/25 on DFA.

