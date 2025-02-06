Skip to Content
The Ophelias Announce New Album Spring Grove Produced By Julien Baker

10:19 AM EST on February 6, 2025

In 2021, the Ophelias released their third album Crocus, which featured Julien Baker on the lead single “Neil Young On High.” After the collaboration, the indie singer-songwriter told the band that she wanted to produce their next record. Now, the indie rock crew is announcing Spring Grove.

Spring Grove is the first LP produced by Julien Baker, and she also sings harmonies and plays on several tracks. The lead single “Cumulonimbus” is an alluring preview; urgent guitars are laced with evocative violin, and Spencer Peppet's vocals are the cherry on top. Below, watch the video, shot by Paige Hochstatter.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Open Sky"
02 "Spring Grove"
03 "Cumulonimbus"
04 "Vulture Tree"
05 "Salome"
06 "Parade"
07 "Cicada"
08 "Forcefed"
09 "Crow"
10 "Gardenia"
11 "Sharpshooter"
12 "Say To You"
13 "Shapes"

TOUR DATES:
04/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
04/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway
04/06 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin’ Java
04/08 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell
04/09 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
05/08 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s
05/09 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café
05/10 - Lansing, MI @ Stoopfest
05/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
05/13 - Montréal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
05/14 - Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

Spring Grove is out 4/4 via their Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.

Frances Weger

