Vundabar – “I Need You”

Surgery And Pleasure, the latest LP from the sometimes-viral indie rockers Vundabar, will be released exactly one month from today. The boys from Boston have already given us "Spades," "I Got Cracked," and "Life Is A Movie." Today they unveil "I Need You," a six-minute stunner that just builds and builds and builds. It's like if Radiohead's "Lucky" had "Champagne Supernova" energy, but with a slowcore-ish approach to vocals that lets the guitars do most of the exploding. It also reminds me of Greet Death's "You're Going To Hate What You've Done," one of the absolute best songs of the past decade, if you'll allow me to keep ratcheting up the hyperbole in tandem with the song's dynamics.

Singer-guitarist Brandon Hagen shared this statement:

"I Need You" is the centerpiece of the record. I think the band and I knew that the song was special. We really needed to nail the way we played it together to get the feel just right and create the slow build the song needed. We rehearsed it for months and then captured it as a live take. It felt very important to have this song on this record and in my life as it feels like a compassionate moment amongst a pretty gnarled batch of tunes. It is an homage to my dad, the interconnectedness of experience and the traverse of life and death.

I highly recommend that you listen below.

Surgery And Pleasure is out 3/7 via Loma Vista.