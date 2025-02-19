Weatherday – “Tiara”

Weatherday is gearing up to release their new album Hornet Disaster next month. Stereogum recently did a wide-spanning interview with the project's mastermind Sputnik, in which they explained that they felt a lot of social alienation growing up. They dig into that topic a bit more on today's new single "Tiara," a solid piece of emphatic, emo-tinged noise-pop.

Following last month's "Angel" -- one of the Best Songs Of The Week -- "Tiara" pairs muddled drums, frenetic guitar riffs, and shout-along vocals with sticky pop melodies that remind me of Brave Little Abacus, one of Weatherday's biggest influences. It's about feeling isolated and a bit misunderstood, with Sputnik yelling in some particularly clever lines: "Insufferable at 2:00 a.m./ Name more things you know me for!" They add in a press release:

"Tiara" is partially about trying to catch up with the speed and excitement of a social scene. While being intimidated and feeling alien, the song's narrator still quickly buys into the lifestyle and ways of thinking enthusiastically. At the core of this angle of the song, there's an honest attempt at making connections, although they're not channeled in the most productive directions as the narrator still feels distance.

Listen to "Tiara" below.

<a href="https://weatherornot.bandcamp.com/album/hornet-disaster">Hornet Disaster by Weatherday</a>

Hornet Disaster is out 3/19 via Topshelf.