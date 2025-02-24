Idle Heirs – “Pillow Talk”

The new post-metal band Idle Heirs is led by the duo of Coalesce's Sean Ingram and producer Josh Barber. They played their first show at Philadelphia's Subterranean Dissonance Festival this month, described by our correspondent Devon Chodzin like so:

The first two-and-a-half minutes of Idle Heirs’ set features Ingram’s clean singing over gentle, folksy guitar — decidedly unlike Coalesce. Seven people total occupy the stage — two holding guitars, one a bass, one behind a drum kit, and two more switching between a bevy of electronics: keys, samples, electronic drums, a theremin. Ingram darts between trademark hollers and gentle passages while Barber and the remaining instrumentalists wade between melody and atmosphere, unchained by specificity. It’s an emotionally charged, stylistically agnostic take on heavy music that has the audience questioning whether it’s time to mosh or weep.

Today the band has announced debut album Life Is Violence and shared its new single, the lurching, pummeling "Pillow Talk." Per Barber, "This is a deeply personal song. I feel like a lot of people can relate to what is portrayed in this video. The lyrics and visuals of Pillow Talk speak for itself." Hear it below along with the previously released "Rare Bird."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Loose Tooth"

02 "Rare Bird"

03 "Jaded Mountain"

04 "Lemonade Stands"

05 "Dim Shepherd"

06 "Pillow Talk"

07 "Dead Ringer"

08 "Momma"

Life Is Violence is out 4/11 via Relapse. Pre-order it here. Idle Heirs will play a release show that night at Warehouse on Broadway in Kansas City with openers Norma Jean. Tickets are available here.