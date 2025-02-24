Fine Food Market – “Sometimes”

Fine Food Market is the musical moniker of Sophie Perras, a Montréal-based multidisciplinary artist whose classical piano training informs her brand of cozy, dreamy folk-pop. Her excellently-titled debut EP I’m afraid to be in love with someone who crashes their car that much is set for release this May, and its lead single "Sometimes" is out today.

Singing in both English and French -- and citing folk greats like Michael Hurley and Adrianne Lenker as some of her main influences -- Perras uses Fine Food Market as an outlet for unpacking difficult moments in her life, though the resulting music is also plenty whimsical: You know how when you take voice memos on an iPhone, it'll use your location to automatically name the recording? Perras was living above a grocery store when she first started making demos, hence her artist name.

EP closer "Sometimes" is theatrical and sprawling, embellished with a healthy dose of slide guitar. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://finefoodmarket.bandcamp.com/album/i-m-afraid-to-be-in-love-with-someone-who-crashes-their-car-that-much">I’m afraid to be in love with someone who crashes their car that much by Fine Food Market</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Wild World"

02 "Midnight Train"

03 "Emmène-moi"

04 "Sterile Butterfly"

05 "Wave"

06 "Sometimes"

I’m afraid to be in love with someone who crashes their car that much is out 5/16 via Arbutus.