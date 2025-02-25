Skip to Content
RXKNephew Targets Slimesito On 12-Minute Diss Track “The Truth”

12:08 PM EST on February 25, 2025

Look: I cannot tell you exactly why RXKNephew is currently beefing with Slimesito. This is some obscure underground rap shit. There's a decent chance that you don't even recognize the names. RXKNephew is the endlessly prolific Rochester rap eccentric who was a Stereogum Artist To Watch back in 2022. Slimesito is a Maryland-born, Georgia-based rapper who teamed up with producer Evilgiane on the 2024 mixtape Evilslime. Apparently, Nephew posted an embarrassing barbershop video of Slimesito, or something like that, and now those guys are mad at each other online. Nephew is trying to goad Slimesito into an MMA match, with an audience and everything.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGbcLLYv_sT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Here's what I can tell you: This particular issue has fully awakened RXKNephew's most trollish tendencies. Last night, he posted a 12-minute track called "The Truth," and it's just him endlessly going in on Slimesito. Nephew says it's not a diss track, and then he just disses him over and over, hundreds of times. One beat will end, and Nephew will talk shit over silence, and then another beat will start, and he'll keep talking shit. It's all done in that loose, conversational Nephew style where you genuinely have no idea what he's about to say next. Here's what he says, for instance, about Slimesito's face tattoos: "Boy, your face look like a chalkboard, like some shit the kids be drawing on." I also laughed when he was like, "You at the intersection selling water."

Lots of the funniest parts are the ones where Nephew is just ranting, not even rapping: "You can't even read! I'll apologize right now if you can read one page of a Captain Underpants book. Like, I truly believe that you can't read not one thing out of a Captain Underpants book." Then he imitates Beavis. Look, you don't even need the context here. You just need to go for the ride. Experience it for yourself below.

