Raue – “Escape”

Last year, Raue went viral with a gnarly Radiohead cover on TikTok. Paige Kalenian and Jax Huckle make up the band, which recently relocated from Santa Cruz to San Diego. They've toured alongside bands like Taking Back Sunday and the Used, and today they're announcing their new EP too scared to explain and unleashing the visceral lead single "Escape."

"Escape" shreds, and it comes with a music video of the pair rocking out in an empty warehouse, making the song even sicker. Check it out below.

too scared to explain is out 5/9 via (dis)harmony.