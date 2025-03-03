Skip to Content
News

Oscars 2025: Watch LISA, Doja Cat, & Raye Perform James Bond Medley

8:37 PM EST on March 2, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Doja Cat, Raye and Lisa perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the heads of the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences announced that for this year’s broadcast, they would not be doing the usual Best Original Song performances they've done in many years' past. So instead, Doja Cat, Raye, and BLACKPINK's Lisa performed at the Oscars tonight, doing a medley paying tribute to the James Bond film franchise.

The performance opened with a Bond-themed dance number featuring The Substance star Margaret Qualley. Lisa sang "Live And Let Die," originally performed by Paul McCartney And Wings; Doja Cat did "Diamonds Are Forever," originally sung by Shirley Bassey; and Raye did Adele's "Skyfall."

Conan O'Brien is the host for tonight's Oscars. His monologue featured a slight dig at Amazon; Amazon MGM Studios recently acquired the rights to the Bond franchise, which they plan to expand.

Also at the beginning of this year, Lisa released the single “Born Again,” which features Doja Cat and Raye, the latter of whom also co-wrote the song. Raye, fresh off her seventh BRIT award, also performed at the Grammys earlier this year in a medley celebrating the Best New Artist nominees (she lost to Chappell Roan).

See Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye's performance below.

