Hardcore Giants Pain Of Truth & Sunami Release Blistering Split EP Coast To Coast

Long Island's Pain Of Truth and San Jose's Sunami might be the the biggest, heaviest, most physically intense bands on today's DIY haredcore landscape. Both of them play ignorant fuck-you-up music that can turn big rooms into all-out mosh-brawls, and both of them released excellent full-length debuts in 2023. In the months ahead, both bands will play huge shows together in their respective hometowns, and now they've joined forces to release an absolutely fearsome new split EP.

In April, Sunami and Pain Of Truth will both headline RBS Fest, a massive three-day Bay Area hardcore festival. (Just recently, Sunami contributed the previously unreleased "Sweet Relief" to the associated Real Bay Shit benefit compilation.) In May, Sunami and Pain Of Truth will also share a Long Island stage, as both bands will play a 5/3 Paramount show with Drug Church, Haywire, and Stand Still. Now, Sunami and Pain Of Truth are adding to that total, announcing a co-headlining tour, including shows with bands like Haywire and PeelingFlesh. They're also contributing two tracks apiece to the new split 7" Coast To Coast.

If we're looking at this in friendly-competition terms, I think Pain Of Truth get the win here. Their two songs on Coast To Coast, "Shattered Past" and "The Enemy," are both absolutely anthemic. Sunami's new joints "Doubt" and "Fence Walker" are total beasts, too. Expect all these tracks to set things off at the upcoming shows. Below, check out the new EPs and tour dates.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/coast-to-coast-split">Coast To Coast Split by Pain Of Truth / Sunami</a>

TOUR DATES:

4/27-28 - San Jose, CA @ RBS Fest

5/02 - Reading, PA @ Reverb *

5/03 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *^

5/04 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall *

5/05 - Rutherford, NJ @ The Black Box *

5/06 - Washington D.C. @ Union Stage *

5/08 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *

5/09 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

5/10 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving *#%

5/11 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

5/13 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

5/15 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

5/15 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm #

5/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

5/18 - Orlando, Fl @ Welcome To Rockville

* with Haywire

^ with Drug Church & Stand Still

# with PeelingFlesh

% with Shattered Realm & Facewreck

The Coast To Coast split is out now on Triple B/DAZE.