Ghost Announce New Album SKELETÁ: Hear “Satanized”

Last month, Ghost teased a new frontman named Papa V Perpetua with the announcement of their performance at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning festival in July. Then, the Swedish pop-metal band put the ominous message "V is coming..." on a billboard in Las Vegas. Today, they're finally announcing their sixth studio album SKELETÁ.
SKELETÁ follows 2022's IMPERA, and its lead single "Satanized” is out now. Papa V Perpetua is the latest alias of Tobias Forge, who previously went by Papa IV, Papa Emeritus III, and other names. This new era comes after last year's Rite Here Rite Now film, which broke a box office record. Watch the "Satanized" music video below.
TOUR DATES:
04/15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
04/19 – London, UK @ The O2
04/20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
04/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
04/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
04/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
04/26 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
04/27 – Toulouse, FR @ Zénith Toulouse Métropole
04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
04/30 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
05/03 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zürich
05/04 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
05/07 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
05/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/10 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
05/11 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
05/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
05/14 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA
05/15 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena
05/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/20 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena
05/22 – Linköping, SE @ Saab Arena
05/23 – Sandviken, SE @ Göransson Arena
05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum
07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Back to the Beginning
07/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
07/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/25 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/01 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
08/02 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/03 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
09/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
SKELETÁ is out 4/25 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.