Ghost Announce New Album SKELETÁ: Hear “Satanized”

Last month, Ghost teased a new frontman named Papa V Perpetua with the announcement of their performance at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning festival in July. Then, the Swedish pop-metal band put the ominous message "V is coming..." on a billboard in Las Vegas. Today, they're finally announcing their sixth studio album SKELETÁ.

SKELETÁ follows 2022's IMPERA, and its lead single "Satanized” is out now. Papa V Perpetua is the latest alias of Tobias Forge, who previously went by Papa IV, Papa Emeritus III, and other names. This new era comes after last year's Rite Here Rite Now film, which broke a box office record. Watch the "Satanized" music video below.

TOUR DATES:

04/15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

04/19 – London, UK @ The O2

04/20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

04/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

04/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt

04/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

04/26 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena

04/27 – Toulouse, FR @ Zénith Toulouse Métropole

04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena

04/30 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

05/03 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zürich

05/04 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum

05/07 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

05/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/10 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

05/11 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

05/14 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena

05/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/20 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena

05/22 – Linköping, SE @ Saab Arena

05/23 – Sandviken, SE @ Göransson Arena

05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum

07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Back to the Beginning

07/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/25 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/01 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/02 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/03 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

SKELETÁ is out 4/25 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.