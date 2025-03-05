Doechii – “Anxiety”

Last month, Doechii was the center of attention at the Grammys when she won Best Rap Album and gave the best performance of the night. She released "Nosebleeds" shortly after the awards show, and today she's already back with "Anxiety."

"Anxiety" was originally a viral track spearheaded by Brooklyn drill rapper Sleepy Hallow for his 2023 album Boy Meets World, with Doechii only singing the chorus. This newly shared version is entirely Doechii's, and the sample of Gotye's 2011 hit "Somebody That I Used To Know" is more obvious, serving as the quirky backdrop for a flow about an inability to relax. In a video, Doechii explained that she dropped "Anxiety" on YouTube years ago and Sleepy Hallow later sampled it, and now she's giving an official release to that song of hers that never hit streaming.

Check it out below.