Rose City Band – “Hello Sunshine” (Relatively Clean Rivers Cover, Feat. Sanae Yamada)

Ripley Johnson, known for his time in psych-rock groups like Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo, now leads the beautifully mellow Rose City Band. They released a new album called Sol Y Sombra in January, and it's one of the most purely pleasant records that's come out all year. Now, they've followed that album by covering a song from the obscure '70s act Relatively Clean Rivers for a new benefit compilation.

If you weren't familiar with Relatively Clean Rivers, join the club. It turns out that Relatively Clean Rivers was an alter-ego for the Californian musician Phil Pearlman. He released a self-titled album of bucolic psychedelia in 1976, and the music blog Raven Sings The Blues recently saluted the record with Hello Sunshine: A Tribute To Relatively Clean Rivers, a compilation of Relatively Clean Rivers that raises money for MusiCares' LA fire-relief efforts.

The Hello Sunshine title track goes to Rose City Band, whose faithful cover fits right in with anything from Sol Y Sombra. It's got backing vocals from regular collaborator Sanae Yamada, who is Ripley Johnson's partner in Moon Duo and also, I'm pretty sure, in life. Below, check out the cover, its prelude, and the Relatively Clean Rivers original.

<a href="https://ravensingstheblues.bandcamp.com/album/hello-sunshine-a-tribute-to-relatively-clean-rivers">Hello Sunshine: A Tribute To Relatively Clean Rivers by Rose City Band</a>

<a href="https://ravensingstheblues.bandcamp.com/album/hello-sunshine-a-tribute-to-relatively-clean-rivers">Hello Sunshine: A Tribute To Relatively Clean Rivers by Rose City Band (feat. Sanae Yamada)</a>

Hello Sunshine: A Tribute To Relatively Clean Rivers is out now; check it out here.