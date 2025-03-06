Massive Attack Debut Previously Unreleased Grob Cover At Piccadilly Un:Plugged

Turns out Massive Attack have been sitting on a cover of Grob's "Everything Is Going According To Plan" for over a decade. Recorded in 2013, the trip-hop duo have shared their tribute to the Russian punks as part of the immersive new Piccadilly Un:Plugged installation in London.

The free installation is by artist and designer Dr. Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian, and will be on display from today through March 8 as a part of Art Of London’s "Art After Dark" initiative. Massive Attack say in a press release:

"Everything Is Going According To Plan" was written by Yegor Letov in the 1980s and was a withering critique of the Russian state. It was performed live in Russian language by Massive Attack in 2013 as part of a collaborative show with filmmaker Adam Curtis.

Piccadilly Un:Plugged was inspired by the cultural richness of the eponymous London district, while also tying in elements of space environmentalism and our connection with outer space. The installation will also feature music from EOBIONT (Láwû Makuriye’nt), Ayse Hassan, Pussy Riot, The Avalanches, Moses Boyd, and Mirrored Fatality. See a clip and revisit Grob's original "Everything Is Going According To Plan" below, and read more about Piccadilly Un:Plugged here.