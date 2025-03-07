Harry Styles Reportedly In “Final Negotiations” For Vegas Sphere Residency

After Beyoncé Sphere residency rumors that never materialized, the Backstreet Boys were revealed as the Las Vegas venue’s first pop act residency. Now, the Sphere might be getting a Harry Styles residency.

The New York Post reports the former One Directioner is in final negotiations to do as many as 35 shows at the icon venue, according to "sources with knowledge of the talks said." One source said it could come as early as the second half of the year.

“Almost everything at the Sphere has been geared for the 60-and-over crowd — The Eagles and The Dead, and even U2,” a source explained. Plus, Sphere owner James Dolan also owns New York's Madison Square Garden, where Styles had a 15-night residency back in 2022, earning him his own banner.

Meanwhile, the Backstreet Boys will be at the Sphere this summer, and more dates were recently added “due to overwhelming demand.”