Jessie Reyez Samples Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979” On New Single “Psilocybin & Daisies”

The Toronto pop artist Jessie Reyez makes music that doesn't fit easily into any particular subgenre category, and she always gets across more personality than many of her peers might attempt. Our own Chris DeVille is a fan. Over the past few years, Reyez has been cranking out a steady stream of singles, and we've posted some of them, like the Miguel duet "Jeans" and the Big Sean collab "Shut Up." Those tracks will appear on Reyez' just-announced new LP Paid In Memories, her follow-up to 2022's Yessie. Another song on the LP will be Reyez' new one "Psilocybin & Daisies." This one doesn't sound much like the others.

Reyez' new single is a sweetly scratchy two-minute indie-pop jam. In her lyrics, she invites you to go trip on mushrooms and then have sex in a field somewhere, and who says no to that? Reyez wrote the bulk of the track, and she co-produced it with SZA collaborator SCUM and Sabrina Carpenter collaborator Warren “Oak” Felder. The whole thing is built on an interpolation of Smashing Pumpkins' immortal classic "1979," a song that new-jack pop stars love to sample.

In a press release, Jessie Reyez and Billy Corgan have some nice words for one another. Corgan says, "I’m very honored and touched that Jessie would choose to build something so new and beautiful from the bones of one of my songs. She’s so incredibly talented, and has that effortless, honest quality in the voice that I’d admire in the best singers." Reyez responds, "Some music is indisputably timeless. To be able to cheat and get an ingredient from a timeless song and contribute it to my own is an industry hack that I’d be dumb not to use. Thanks to Billy for blessing me. Thanks to the Smashing Pumpkins. Thanks to mushrooms. And thanks to me." Hear "Psilocybin & Daisies" below.

Paid In Memories is out 3/28 on FMLY/Island.