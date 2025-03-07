MJ Lenderman, Animal Collective, Horse Jumper Of Love, & More Share New Songs On We Love It Here. Benefit Comp

We Love It Here. is a new compilation benefitting Lamplight AVL, a non-profit organization supporting the Asheville-area arts community impacted by Hurricane Helene. The comp features previously unreleased music from Asheville's favorite son, MJ Lenderman, as well as Animal Collective, Squirrel Flower, Reggie Watts, Horse Jumper Of Love, Hello Mary, Nightlands, Fust, and more. It's out digitally today for Bandcamp Friday, and a limited run of vinyl is up for pre-order. (A second AnCo song is tacked onto the end of the physical record as a vinyl exclusive.)

Asheville recording studio Drop Of Sun put the album together. Founder Adam McDaniel shared this statement:

The remarkable breadth of these previously unreleased tracks reflect Drop of Sun’s core principle of fostering an environment for artists to freely and boundlessly create. Being a resource to the Asheville arts community has yielded wonderful, long-lasting relationships, amazing songs like these, and a platform to communicate and cope during hard times. We are thrilled to share these exclusive songs with you.

Hear We Love It Here. below, and buy it at Bandcamp.