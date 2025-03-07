Lamp Of Murmuur’s M. Shares 16-Minute Debut Single As Magus Lord

Two years ago our esteemed metal columnist Brad Sanders anointed the one-person LA black metal project Lamp Of Murmuur as a Band To Watch. The man in question, who goes by the name of M., is one of those types who release music under a range of identities on Bandcamp. Today we behold the first under a new moniker.

As Magus Lord, M. has given us "One Path To Carn Dûm," a 16-minute black metal epic strewn with synths and drum machines. It's billed as the lead single from an album called In The Company Of Champions, and it arrives with this transcription:

I sail the winds of fate

With a hail of arrows in the air

I pierce the heart of destiny

A tomb of steel awaits for me…

Is that sufficiently kvlt for you, chat? Hear all 15 minutes and 48 seconds of "One Path To Carn Dûm" below.