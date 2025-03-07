Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

This week saw the longest ever Oscars speech and the longest ever presidential address to Congress. 😩 But soon we're getting the longest ever Car Seat Headrest song. 😃 Here's a short list of this week's excellent comments.
Perhaps she's more inspired by Lauryn Hill than we thought.
And Flying Up The Modern Rock Charts On Its Way To Peaking At No.4… it’s The Cranberries with “Linger.”
Dolores O'Riordan was a quietly spoken country girl from a town called Ballybricken, a town so conservative that her brothers bet up her boyfriend for being a punk. And the only way she was able to wear short hair was to stick chewing gum in it so that her mother would have to cut it out. Obviously Delores had to leave, to escape to the big smoke of Limmerick, to join a band called The Cranberry Saw Us. It’s a pun. A bad pun. Such a bad pun that you’ll probably have to read it over a few times to figure out what the pun is.
“Linger” was about a romance that Delores had with a soldier, who was shipped off to Lebanon as part of the United Nation’s Peacekeeping Force, for which Ireland – who knows a little about sectarian skirmishes – has provided the most troops. And, presumedly, their tanks and their bombs, and their bombs and their guns, and oops sorry, that’s a different song.
Before he left for Lebanon however, he dumped Delores. Assuming that is that they were actually going out. He did dance with her though. And he did give her her first “proper kiss.” But then… “I couldn’t wait to see him again, but at the next disco, he walked straight past me and asked my friend to dance. I was devastated. Everyone saw me being dumped, publicly, at the disco.”
Turns out he was lying all the time. It was just a game to him. He didn't have to, didn't have to, didn't have to let it linger... but then again, I can't hate the dude. If it weren't for his breaking of Delores' heart, we wouldn't have "Linger."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6Kspj3OO0s
“Linger” is a 10. Just try and avoid the crappy Royel Otis version.
