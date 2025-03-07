Skip to Content
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

6:06 PM EST on March 7, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

This week saw the longest ever Oscars speech and the longest ever presidential address to Congress. 😩 But soon we're getting the longest ever Car Seat Headrest song. 😃 Here's a short list of this week's excellent comments.

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
DJ Professor Dan
Score: 20 | Mar 5th

And Flying Up The Modern Rock Charts On Its Way To Peaking At No.4… it’s The Cranberries with “Linger.”

Dolores O'Riordan was a quietly spoken country girl from a town called Ballybricken, a town so conservative that her brothers bet up her boyfriend for being a punk. And the only way she was able to wear short hair was to stick chewing gum in it so that her mother would have to cut it out. Obviously Delores had to leave, to escape to the big smoke of Limmerick, to join a band called The Cranberry Saw Us. It’s a pun. A bad pun. Such a bad pun that you’ll probably have to read it over a few times to figure out what the pun is.

“Linger” was about a romance that Delores had with a soldier, who was shipped off to Lebanon as part of the United Nation’s Peacekeeping Force, for which Ireland – who knows a little about sectarian skirmishes – has provided the most troops. And, presumedly, their tanks and their bombs, and their bombs and their guns, and oops sorry, that’s a different song.

Before he left for Lebanon however, he dumped Delores. Assuming that is that they were actually going out. He did dance with her though. And he did give her her first “proper kiss.” But then… “I couldn’t wait to see him again, but at the next disco, he walked straight past me and asked my friend to dance. I was devastated. Everyone saw me being dumped, publicly, at the disco.”

Turns out he was lying all the time. It was just a game to him. He didn't have to, didn't have to, didn't have to let it linger... but then again, I can't hate the dude. If it weren't for his breaking of Delores' heart, we wouldn't have "Linger."

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6Kspj3OO0s

“Linger” is a 10. Just try and avoid the crappy Royel Otis version.

Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: Blind Melon's "No Rain"
#9 
Lou Weed
Score: 21 | Mar 4th

"yeah yeah, we'll figure out the lineup and permits and all that later"

Posted in: As Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Go On Sale, Purported Host Island Says Event “Does Not Exist”
#8 
Jeska
Score: 22 | Feb 28th

fuckin evergreen

Posted in: Mark Zuckerberg Did Benson Boone Cosplay For His Wife's 40th Birthday
#7 
Gacivory
Score: 23 | Feb 28th
Posted in: Mark Zuckerberg Did Benson Boone Cosplay For His Wife's 40th Birthday
#6 
shadowboxer122
Score: 24 | Feb 28th

I'm just gonna leave this here:

Posted in: Mark Zuckerberg Did Benson Boone Cosplay For His Wife's 40th Birthday
#5 
dadadaism
Score: 24 | Feb 28th

*mark zuckerberg cosplayed as a human being for his wife's 40th birthday

Posted in: Mark Zuckerberg Did Benson Boone Cosplay For His Wife's 40th Birthday
#4 
Michael\'s Top 40
Score: 29 | Mar 4th

The fact that they waited eight years to run it back is an especially poetic touch.

Posted in: As Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Go On Sale, Purported Host Island Says Event “Does Not Exist”
#3 
dansolo
Score: 32 | Mar 5th

The underlying problem is that anyone in any industry has to depend on their employer for healthcare.

Posted in: Chappell Roan Called On Record Labels To Provide Health Insurance For Artists. Could It Happen?
#2 
David
Score: 38 | Mar 3rd

"but once Mudd hit the stage, shit hit the fan" 👨‍🍳💋

Posted in: Puddle Of Mudd Singer Says His Ex-Bandmate Roofied Him Before Disastrous Show
#1 
horserenoir
Score: 68 | Mar 4th

People falling for a scam, memeing it for years, and then the scammers using the notoriety from those memes to sell the exact same scam all over again really sums up the current American moment in a nutshell

Posted in: As Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Go On Sale, Purported Host Island Says Event “Does Not Exist”

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

zeusaphone
Mar 3rd

It’s been seven years now, and there is no Cardi B sophomore LP. I don’t know what’s going on there.

Perhaps she's more inspired by Lauryn Hill than we thought.

Posted in: The Number Ones: Cardi B's "I Like It" (Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

