Dog Ears – “Reminder”

Two summers ago, the LA indie rock duo Dog Ears impressed us with Blockbuster, their album of infectious and approachable guitar jams. They've got another one dropping at the end of this month.

The lead single from Dog Ears V, "Reminder," is out today. It has a tender sentimental core, with drummer/vocalist Joel Murray singing about loved ones' struggles and temporality, building to the refrain: "You're my reminder/ That I won't live forever." But guitarist Cory McConnell deploys some distortion-bombed power chords at times, giving the track a hard edge that ensures it doesn't melt into mush.

Here's Murray with more:

"Reminder" is about watching loved ones endure hard shit, and how that can inspire you to live your life to the fullest. Each verse refers to memory loss a friend or relative experienced — one induced by substance abuse, the other by failing biology. Seems like memory is a pretty vital part of what makes a person themself, so the prospect of losing it freaks me out.

Watch the animated, CIANG-directed "Reminder" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Cicada"

02 "Dissolve"

03 "Reminder"

04 "Popular Cult"

05 "Party Animal"

06 "Cultpop"

07 "Burning Down The House"

08 "Sugar In The Wound"

Dog Ears V is out 3/28. Pre-order it here.