Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Dog Ears – “Reminder”

9:56 AM EDT on March 10, 2025

Two summers ago, the LA indie rock duo Dog Ears impressed us with Blockbuster, their album of infectious and approachable guitar jams. They've got another one dropping at the end of this month.

The lead single from Dog Ears V, "Reminder," is out today. It has a tender sentimental core, with drummer/vocalist Joel Murray singing about loved ones' struggles and temporality, building to the refrain: "You're my reminder/ That I won't live forever." But guitarist Cory McConnell deploys some distortion-bombed power chords at times, giving the track a hard edge that ensures it doesn't melt into mush.

Here's Murray with more:

"Reminder" is about watching loved ones endure hard shit, and how that can inspire you to live your life to the fullest. Each verse refers to memory loss a friend or relative experienced — one induced by substance abuse, the other by failing biology. Seems like memory is a pretty vital part of what makes a person themself, so the prospect of losing it freaks me out.

Watch the animated, CIANG-directed "Reminder" video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Cicada"
02 "Dissolve"
03 "Reminder"
04 "Popular Cult"
05 "Party Animal"
06 "Cultpop"
07 "Burning Down The House"
08 "Sugar In The Wound"

Dog Ears V is out 3/28. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025