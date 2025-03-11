Skip to Content
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce New Album Tall Tales: Hear “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice”

11:02 AM EDT on March 11, 2025

The veteran UK producer Mark Pritchard has been working with Thom Yorke in different capacities for a long time. Yorke and Pritchard teamed up on the single "Beautiful People" in 2016, and he was doing Radiohead remixes before that. Much like Yorke, Pritchard has a discography that goes back to the early '90s. Last month, Yorke and Pritchard teamed up on a new single called "Back In The Game." Today, they've announced a full collaborative album and shared another track.

It's been six years since Thom Yorke released Anima, his most recent full-on solo LP, and he's never teamed up with a producer for a full-length collab before this. Yorke has been plenty busy with the Smile lately, and now the double LP Tall Tales adds to his streak. Here's what Yorke says about the album:

Mark sent me a large file of Mp3s of ideas during lockdown,

There were so many great ones I knew straight away that i had to drop what i was doing.

It felt very much that i had not been anywhere like this before, both as soon as i put my headphones on and started trying to find the vocals, words and sounds, but also, as it progressed, watching Jonathan [Zawada] respond so freely and spontaneously with all his video and artwork ideas.

It was mental, and i feel lucky to have been involved.

I am looking forward to this finally coming out, Tall Tales is very important to me.

I hope people get it, and get to hear it!

Yorke and Pritchard's new song "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice" has off-kilter production full of softly sustained drones and pulsing, krautrock-style drum programming. Over that track, Yorke sings in his feathery falsetto, going for the sort of softly soulful style that he only occasionally indulges. The end result sounds a lot like something that Yorke might've released under his own name in the '00s. Below, check out the Jonathan Zawada-directed video and the new album's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "A Fake In A Faker’s World"
02 "Ice Shelf"
03 "Bugging Out Again"
04 "Back In The Game"
05 "The White Cliffs"
06 "The Spirit"
07 "Gangsters"
08 "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice"
09 "Tall Tales"
10 "Happy Days"
11 "The Men Who Dance In Stag’s Heads"
12 "Wandering Genie"

Tall Tales is out 5/9 on Warp. Free Palestine.

