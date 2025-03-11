Skip to Content
Sunflower Bean – “Nothing Romantic”

4:36 PM EDT on March 11, 2025

Lulu Syracuse

"There's nothing romantic in being alone." So goes the refrain on Sunflower Bean's surprising new single. The song — our latest preview of the NYC rock band's forthcoming Mortal Primetime — boasts a power-chord-blasted chorus with huge harmonized hooks, straight out of '70s and '80s arena rock. The band cites Heart, Pat Benatar, and Joan Jett as inspirations, and, yeah, it really does fit into that lineage. "Nothing Romantic" also features piano from Jellyfish's Roger Joseph Manning Jr. and a video directed by Sophia Feuer and Tyler Macri.

Says the band:

"Nothing Romantic" is about rejecting the myth of the tortured artist—realizing that the joys of creativity don’t have to come from the lows of misery. The video mirrors this journey, capturing our lives as touring musicians in between nightmarish performances. From green rooms to lost highways, we travel from town to town, feeling alive only in the escape of our show. There’s tension between the connection and solitude; on stage, we're together, sharing our music with others but later isolation and the price of our sacrifices creep in.

Watch below.

Mortal Primetime is out 4/25 via Lucky Number.

