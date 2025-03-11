Gene Simmons Selling $12,495 Personal Assistant/Roadie Experience, Concert Ticket Not Included

In 2023, KISS played their final show ever and promptly announced that holograms will take their place in 2027. So now Gene Simmons has more time for his solo career. And since he apparently doesn't have any friends, he's going to make some on an upcoming tour. Simmons is offering intimate, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans, including the opportunity to be his personal assistant and band roadie for the mere price of $12,495.

The Personal Assistant/Band Roadie Experience is offered for each show and limited to one person. Instead of a purchase option, you have to email to inquire. Here's what you'll get for a little less than $12,500:

• YOU will meet up with Gene and GS band members early in the day (either at his hotel or designated location) to go over the Band’s Show day schedule.

• YOU will be on the GS Band Team Crew for the entire day!

• YOU will get a GSB Crew member Shirt & Hat

• YOU will get a GSB Crew member VIP Laminate

• YOU will have a meal with Gene Simmons (at the hotel or Backstage at the show)

• YOU will arrive & load-in to the venue with the Band

• YOU will help the band set up for the show

• YOU will hang out backstage

• YOU will sit in on Sound Check

• GENE SIMMONS will bring you on stage during the show and introduce you!

• YOU will get a Set List Signed by Gene Simmons

• YOU can take photos throughout your entire experience!

• YOU may bring 1 guest

• YOU may bring 4 items for Gene to Sign (no instruments, parts, etc)

• AND …YOU get a Gene Simmons (KISS rehearsal used) Bass signed by Gene Simmons!!

There's also the option for the Bass Experience, which offers:

• We will meet you at a designated area at the venue before the show to organize details, etc. After the show, you and your guests will be escorted backstage to MEET GENE SIMMONS!

• YOU will take home a Gene Simmons Bass! (AXE Bass, Punisher Bass, Acoustic Punisher or GS Gibson Bass. Limited supply on some models. While supply lasts)

• GENE will sign & personalize the bass, the bass case, a COA, and 4 items of your choice. (NO other instruments or instrument parts)

• YOU can take photos & videos!

• YOU will find that Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny, and knowledgeable on almost any subject.

• YOU may bring 3 guests with you.

It's $6,500 for a non-stage played bass, and $12,500 for a stage played bass. The Personal Assistant/Band Roadie Experience and the Bass Experience both have a disclaimer in very small text: "Tickets to the show are not included as they are sold through the individual venues." Interested? Check out the experiences on his website. The tour kicks off April 3 in Anaheim, CA.

We already knew facetime with Simmons was not cheap. In 2017 he released a box set called The Vault and its $50,000 option included Simmons hand-delivering it to your house, where he would spend two hours with you and up to 25 friends.

Meanwhile, John Mulaney appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 10) and he and Nick Kroll gifted the host an Easter Island-style statue of Gene Simmons' head. Watch the moment below, transpiring around 16 minutes in.

UPDATE: Simmons’ offer has led to some new transactions in Stereogum’s Instagram comments…