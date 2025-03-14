JADE – “FUFN (F**k You For Now)”

JADE has been having fun teasing "FUFN (F**k You For Now)." At the Brits earlier this month, she performed "Angel Of My Dreams" and, at one point, a dancer flashed his bottom, on which "FUFN" was written in marker. The former Little Mix member also built up the hype for the song with a fake TMZ tabloid, and now it's officially out.

"FUFN (F**k You For Now)" follows January's “IT girl." At the Brits, Jade won Best Pop Act but lost Best Song to Charli XCX. "Angel Of My Dreams," did, however, get named Stereogum's Best Pop Song Of 2024, which is more important. Check out "FUFN (F**k You For Now)" below.