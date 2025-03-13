Skip to Content
Stream Parannoul’s New Album As Huremic, Seeking Darkness

11:49 AM EDT on March 13, 2025

The mysterious Korean musical mastermind behind Parannoul has been known to release music under various aliases. In 2022, it was Mydreamfever. Today, it's Huremic.

Under the Huremic name, the Parannoul guy has released an album called Seeking Darkness today. It premiered in an NTS radio stream a few hours ago and has now hit Bandcamp. The album comprises five lengthy tracks, all titled "Seeking Darkness" Pts. 1-5, all except the last one extending well beyond the 10-minute mark. The music therein has some of the epic scope and headblown noisiness of Parannoul's main catalog, but — true to its name — it's darker and more aggressive, with a focus on hard-pounding repetition that reminds me of Boredoms. On first pass, it rules.

According to Bandcamp liner notes translated via Google, Seeking Darkness "used the Korean traditional music virtual instrument sound source library developed by the Seoul National University Arts and Science Center." But despite the deployment of samples, this is definitely live-band rock music from someone with a strong point of view. Dive into Seeking Darkness below.

Read More:

