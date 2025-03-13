Skip to Content
Lizzo Shares New Song “Still Bad,” Plays First Show Since 2023 Lawsuits

12:36 PM EDT on March 13, 2025

The inevitable Lizzo reemergence is upon us. In 2023, the pop star faced multiple lawsuits for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, among other things -- a huge setback for an artist who made up-with-people positivity a huge part of her image. Lizzo denied all the allegations. Last year, she went on Instagram to announce, "I didn't sign up for this shit -- I QUIT." Last month, Lizzo unquit by releasing her "Last Nite"-inspired comeback single "Love In Real Life" ("the Strokes were on the mood board" for that track, she tells tells Zane Lowe). Now, Lizzo's got another new song out, and she's back to playing shows.

Last night, Lizzo played a show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Per Setlist.fm, she had a full band with her, and she did 13 songs, including the live debuts of "Love In Real Life" and her new single "Still Bad." Lizzo has done a few one-off performances here and there since the lawsuits. Last year, she sang her hit "About Damn Time" at a New York event for presidents Biden, Obama, and Clinton, and she did "Juice" at an event for Walmart associates in Fayetteville, Arkansas. But that Wiltern show was the first full Lizzo performance since she played Japan's Fuji Rock Festival in July 2023.

Today, Lizzo shared "Still Bad," the new single that she co-wrote and co-produced with longtime collaborators Ricky Reed and Blake Slatkin. It's exactly the kind of sassy, empowered, disco-infused pop song that she was making before the allegations, but her performative aggravation hits a little different now. Listen below.

