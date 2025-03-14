Ovlov’s Buds Demos Are A Proper Lo-Fi Indie Rock Experience

Back in 2021, the cult-beloved Connecticut indie band Ovlov released Buds, a great album that occasioned a Stereogum interview. Today, the band has released frontman Steve Hartlett's demos for that record, assembled in 2019 in Newtown, CT. If you're of the mind that indie rock loses something when it's not a lo-fi endeavor, you're in luck because this stuff takes beloved Ovlov tracks that were already pretty scrappy into the realm of full-scale DIY fuzz and home-recorded tape-hiss trickery, an aesthetic that maintains and maybe even intensifies the music's raw emotional potency. It's an intimate document of one of our reigning underground treasures. Listen below.

<a href="https://ovlov.bandcamp.com/album/buds-demos">Buds Demos by Ovlov</a>

Buds Demos is out now via Exploding In Sound. Purchase it here.