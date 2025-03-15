Skip to Content
Stream Badvril’s Entrancing Debut Album In Heaven

4:59 PM EDT on March 15, 2025

San Francisco's Badvril were the first shoegaze band to play a federal prison, at least according to their TikTok. The group has been releasing loud, dreamy tunes since 2023, and on Friday (March 14) they shared their debut album In Heaven.

In Heaven is as frenetic as it is fuzzy, the guitars as lively and emotional as they are fuzzy. If you enjoyed Shower Curtain's great debut words from a wishing well last year, you'll probably dig this as well. Stream In Heaven below.


https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-vkzaQSdN6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

