Planning For Burial Announce New Album It’s Closeness, It’s Easy: Hear “A Flowing Field Of Green”

1:15 PM EDT on March 17, 2025

Planning For Burial are back. Thom Wasluck has announced has announced his experimental metal project's first new album since 2017: It's Closeness, It's Easy is out in May, and today, he's shared its lead single "A Flowing Field Of Green."

It's Closeness, It's Easy is billed "a soundtrack to life’s quiet changes -- grief, love, and the bonds that time can’t break." It deals with a lot of ideas about aging, quietly mourning the endless possibilities at your disposal when you were younger. Of the sludgy, cinematic “A Flowing Field Of Green,” Wasluck comments in a press release:

When I first wrote it I was thinking about how often on tour or when visiting other cities I’d want to move there, away from everything I know. But I’ve been to a lot of places and lived in a few too and realized everywhere will suck if you let it. You gotta be the change you wanna see, you gotta make the things you want to happen become a reality no matter where you’re at.

Listen to the single and see the full album's tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "You Think"
02 "Movement Two"
03 "(blueberry pop)"
04 "A Flowing Field Of Green"
05 "With Your Sunglasses On Like A Ghoul"
06 "Grivo"
07 "Twenty-Seventh Of February"
08 "Fresh Flowers For All Time"
09 "Farm Cat, Watching"

It's Closeness, It's Easy is out 5/30 via the Flenser.

Matt Hannon

