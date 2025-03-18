Stream Men I Trust’s New Album Equus Asinus

We are truly blessed. Montreal's Men I Trust are releasing two new albums this year, and the first one is out now. Equus Asinus is 14 tracks long and it's got their meditative, dazed magic.

"Early in the writing and recording process, we realized we had a collection of songs with distinct energies yet equally meaningful to us," the indie-pop band explained on Twitter last week. "It became clear that we wanted to release them as two separate entities both from the same genus: Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus."

Stream Equus Asinus below.