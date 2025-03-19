CIVIC Announce New Album Chrome Dipped: Hear The Title Track

In 2023, CIVIC released their sophomore effort Taken By Force. Today, the Melbourne punk band is announcing their third album Chrome Dipped and sharing the title track.

“‘Chrome Dipped’ is about finding human emotion and a world that’s hurling towards complete reliance on the machine," the group says. About the LP, guitarist Lewis Hodgson explains, “We’d been pushing a sort of ’70s Australian punk sound with our first two records, but I think we wanted to take it in a different direction. I think it was all starting to feel a bit stale.”

“We didn’t really know what we were going to make but we went into it very open for change,” vocalist Jim McCullough adds.

Check out the music video for "Chrome Dipped" below, directed by Marcus Coblyn.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Fool"

02 "Chrome Dipped"

03 "Gulls Way"

04 "The Hogg"

05 "Trick Pony"

06 "Poison"

07 "Amissus"

08 "Starting All The Dogs Off"

09 "Fragrant Rice"

10 "Kingdom Come"

11 "Swing Of The Noose"

TOUR DATES:

05/24-25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

05/28 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

05/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

05/31 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

06/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

06/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

06/07 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/11 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street

06/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

06/13 - New York, NY @ TV Eye

06/16 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

06/17 - Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary

06/18 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

06/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/05 - Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall *

04/06 - Adelaide, AU @ Hindley Street Music Hall *

04/08 - Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion *

04/09 - Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall *

04/11 - Fremantle, AU @ Fremantle Prison *

06/24 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

06/25 - Madrid, ES @ El Sol

06/26 - Valencia, ES @ Loco Club

06/27 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload

06/28 - Vitoria, ES @ Helldorado

06/30 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

07/01 - Milan, IT @ Punkadeka Preview @ Magnolia

07/03 - Belfast, UK @ Voodoo

07/04 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Cellar

07/05 - Waterford, IE @ Luca Records & Skate Shop

07/06 - Limerick, IE @ Kasbah

07/08 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

07/09 - London, UK @ Moth Club

07/10 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival

07/12 - Antwerp, BE @ Sjock Festival

07/13 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Ratinger Hof

07/14 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

07/15 - Hamburg, DE @ Goldener Salon @ Hafenklang

07/18 - Kristiansand, NO @ Ravnedalen Live

07/19 - Tromso, NO @ Bukta Festival (with DJ set that night)

07/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/25 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

07/26-27 - Binic, FR @ Binic Folk Blues Festival

*Support for Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter

Chrome Dipped is out 5/30 via ATO. Pre-order it here.