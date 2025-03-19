CIVIC Announce New Album Chrome Dipped: Hear The Title Track

In 2023, CIVIC released their sophomore effort Taken By Force. Today, the Melbourne punk band is announcing their third album Chrome Dipped and sharing the title track.
“‘Chrome Dipped’ is about finding human emotion and a world that’s hurling towards complete reliance on the machine," the group says. About the LP, guitarist Lewis Hodgson explains, “We’d been pushing a sort of ’70s Australian punk sound with our first two records, but I think we wanted to take it in a different direction. I think it was all starting to feel a bit stale.”
“We didn’t really know what we were going to make but we went into it very open for change,” vocalist Jim McCullough adds.
Check out the music video for "Chrome Dipped" below, directed by Marcus Coblyn.
TRACKLIST:
01 "The Fool"
02 "Chrome Dipped"
03 "Gulls Way"
04 "The Hogg"
05 "Trick Pony"
06 "Poison"
07 "Amissus"
08 "Starting All The Dogs Off"
09 "Fragrant Rice"
10 "Kingdom Come"
11 "Swing Of The Noose"
TOUR DATES:
05/24-25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling
05/28 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project
05/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
05/31 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
06/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
06/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex
06/07 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
06/11 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street
06/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club
06/13 - New York, NY @ TV Eye
06/16 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
06/17 - Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary
06/18 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
06/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/05 - Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall *
04/06 - Adelaide, AU @ Hindley Street Music Hall *
04/08 - Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion *
04/09 - Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall *
04/11 - Fremantle, AU @ Fremantle Prison *
06/24 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba
06/25 - Madrid, ES @ El Sol
06/26 - Valencia, ES @ Loco Club
06/27 - Barcelona, ES @ Upload
06/28 - Vitoria, ES @ Helldorado
06/30 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club
07/01 - Milan, IT @ Punkadeka Preview @ Magnolia
07/03 - Belfast, UK @ Voodoo
07/04 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Cellar
07/05 - Waterford, IE @ Luca Records & Skate Shop
07/06 - Limerick, IE @ Kasbah
07/08 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
07/09 - London, UK @ Moth Club
07/10 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival
07/12 - Antwerp, BE @ Sjock Festival
07/13 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Ratinger Hof
07/14 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
07/15 - Hamburg, DE @ Goldener Salon @ Hafenklang
07/18 - Kristiansand, NO @ Ravnedalen Live
07/19 - Tromso, NO @ Bukta Festival (with DJ set that night)
07/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
07/25 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
07/26-27 - Binic, FR @ Binic Folk Blues Festival
*Support for Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter
Chrome Dipped is out 5/30 via ATO. Pre-order it here.