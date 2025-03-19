duendita Announce New Project a strong desire to survive: Hear “baby teeth”

Last year, duendita released their 20-minute EP the mind is a miracle. Today, the New York band is announcing their new project a strong desire to survive. The lead single "baby teeth" is out now.

“‘baby teeth’ celebrates the joy of healing from the darkest experiences. It's a piano vocal banger about feeling safe and strong," duendita says. a strong desire to survive came to life after duendita’s extended trip to Berlin where they first met longtime collaborators Noah Becker and Anton Remy. “We would jam all the time at Baketown, our recording studio and art space in Schoenberg. It was an era where I'd write on their beats or at the piano, and I couldn't stop writing about the pain,” they explain. “All these bangers came out about how badly I wanted to live and overcome it all.”

Check out "baby teeth" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "why i didn’t report"

02 "die not"

03 "baby teeth"

04 "break the silence"

05 "cutie"

06 "fry"

07 "hammock"

08 "mind"

09 "htp (healing the pain)"

10 "all mine - june 11, 2019"

TOUR DATES:

05/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ 2220 Arts^

05/11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's *

05/13 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl *

05/14 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

05/15 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

05/16 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement *

05/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

05/18 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

05/20 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

05/21 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

05/23 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation^

^ = headline show

* = supporting MIKE

a strong desire to survive is out 4/4 via 10k. Pre-order it here.