Couch Prints Announce New Album Pitbull 2: Hear “Hall Lights”

In 2023, Couch Prints caught our eye with their debut album Waterfall: Rebirth. Today, the glitchy New York duo have announced its follow-up, Pitbull 2, which will feature last year's "Colorado" and the more recent "Just Like You Held Me." The R&B-tinged single "Hall Lights" is out now.

“It’s the soundtrack to a friendship splintering into the unknown — one foot anchored in a memory, the other stumbling ahead,” Jayanna Roberts and Brandon Tong explain of the song. Check it out below along with "Just Like You Held Me."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Natural Born"

02 "Colorado"

03 "Just Like You Held Me"

04 "Good As What You Had"

05 "Hall Lights"

06 "Birthday"

07 "Til Ur Gone"

08 "Umbrella"

09 "Pitbull 2"

10 "Laughter"

Pitbull 2 is out in May via Music Website. Pre-order it here.