WU LYF Announce Reunion Shows

11:21 AM EDT on March 20, 2025

You're not dreaming. WU LYF are reuniting. Earlier this month, someone on r/indieheads reported that they’d received a postcard “from what I assume is WU LYF,” pointing them to the band's website. Now, that website has been outfitted with a handful of gig dates in their hometown of Manchester, England, going down next month. They also have a couple of festival dates in Belgium and France later this year.

WU LYF -- which, as a refresher, stands for World Unite Lucifer Youth Foundation -- had short initial run that earned them the highly-coveted Stereogum Band To Watch accolade back in the day. Their sole album, 2011’s Go Tell Fire To The Mountain, has reached cult classic status, but the band haven't played a live show since 2012. They gave additional, albeit vague reunion confirmation on Instagram this morning, sharing a carousel of photos of a poster reading "A NEW LIFE IS COMING" with WU LYF's logo. No word yet on what venues they're playing or when tickets go on sale, but you can go RSVP right now if you want to attend. Please join me in crossing fingers for US dates soon.

TOUR DATES:
04/17 - Manchester, UK @ TBA
04/18 - Manchester, UK @ TBA
04/19 - Manchester, UK @ TBA
05/25 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botaniques
07/19 - Hyères, FR @ Midi Festival

