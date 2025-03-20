Sex Week – “Coat”

Last August, the dreamy Brooklyn band Sex Week shared their very nice self-titled debut EP. Today, Pearl Dickson and Richard Orofino return with their new single "Coat," their first music since then. With cranked-up reverb giving off shades of Julee Cruise or This Mortal Coil, "Coat" feels dark, viscous, and unhurried as the duo exchange lead vocals about when a steamy fling gets a bit too real: "If you had a heart/ And if I told you/ I do love you/ And if it was so hard/ Then why is it gone?" Watch the self-directed video for "Coat" below.