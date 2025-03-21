Skip to Content
Peter Murphy – “The Artroom Wonder” (Feat. Tool’s Justin Chancellor)

4:18 PM EDT on March 21, 2025

Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has a new solo album called Silver Shade coming soon, and its latest single pairs him with an unexpected collaborator. "The Artroom Wonder" is gothy, symphonically inclined synth-pop with bass from Tool's Justin Chancellor, Murphy's fellow Englishman. Per Murphy, the song is a flashback to his school days involving former Bauhaus bandmate Daniel Ash:

Daniel Ash and I are listening to the mysterious sixth-year cool intelligentsia that have gathered in the artroom. We have dared to enter their conclave, and the music coming from it was intriguing. We discover that the song being played is "The Bewlay Brothers," highly intelligent, mystical and sensual, with the singer’s voice as seductive as anyone I’d ever heard.

Murphy adds that the track "has a surreal approach, telling the story in my typical oblique style, including the description of a lowdown that leads into an evocation of the perfected human being, the Prophet Muhammad (may peace be upon him). The final verse celebrates my own self-advancing and position on this." Listen below.

Silver Shade is out 5/9 via Metropolis.

