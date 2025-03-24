The Bug Club Announce New Album Very Human Features: Hear “Jealous Boy”

Just last year, the prolific Welsh DIY duo known as the Bug Club jumped to Sub Pop records and released their album On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System. Today, the Bug Club announce another LP, and this one is coming out less than a year after the last one. It's called Very Human Features, and the nightmare image that you see above is the cover art.

The Bug Club released a one-off single called "Have U Ever Been 2 Wales" last month, but it's not on the new album. Today, with the LP announcement, they've shared "Jealous Boy," and that one will be on there. It's a catchy, lo-fi garage-pop jam that's a lot less forbidding than anything that the group's album cover implies. Below, check out "Jealous Boy," as well as the Very Human Features tracklist and the Bug Club's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Full Grown Man"

02 "Twirling In The Middle"

03 "Jealous Boy"

04 "Young Reader"

05 "Beep Boop Computers"

06 "Muck (Very Human Features)"

07 "When The Little Choo Choo Train Toots His Little Horn"

08 "How To Be A Confidante"

09 "Living In The Future"

10 "Tales Of A Visionary Teller"

11 "The Sound Of Communism"

12 "Blame Me"

13 "Appropriate Emotions"

TOUR DATES:

3/25 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

3/27 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/28 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

3/29 - Baker City, OR @ Churchill School

3/30 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

4/01 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

4/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

4/04 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom Texas

4/05 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

4/06 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/09 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

4/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

4/11 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

4/29 - Bruges, Belgium @ Cactus Club

4/30 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Altstadt

5/01 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

5/02 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ De Nijverheid

5/03 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

5/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

5/06 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow Skybar

5/07 - Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell

5/09 - Milan, Italy @ Arci Bellezza

5/10 - Ravenna, Italy @ Bronson

5/13 - Paris, France @ Supersonic

5/14 - Lille, France @ L'Aeronef

5/15 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival, Paganini Ballroom (Early)

5/31 - Cheltenham, UK @ Wychwood Festival

6/20-22 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Art & Music Festival

7/26 - Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

8/27 - Sheffield, UK @ Don Valley Stadium ^

8/30 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

^ with Queens Of The Stone Age

Very Human Features is out 6/TK on Sub Pop.