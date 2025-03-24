Great Grandpa – “Never Rest”

Great Grandpa's new album Patience, Moonbeam is still a few days away from release, but the band has already shared a whole mess of advance singles: "Kid," "Doom," "Junior," "Ladybug." Today, we get to hear one last early track before the LP arrives. This one marks a radical departure by having a song title that's more than one word long.

"Never Rest," Great Grandpa's latest, starts out as a soft, tender strings-and-acoustic ballad before the grand, fuzzy emo-guitar fireworks pop off. At first, "Never Rest" was a lullaby for bandmates Pat and Carrie Goodwins' young son, but the track got bigger and louder, and now it would definitely wake up a baby. Here's what Pat Goodwins says about it:

A truffle from Amsterdam. An odyssey across Southern Denmark on bicycle. How do you become a parent? How do you make something for your child? I’ve always loved trying to incorporate uncommon modes into our music and felt the drone/Lydian elements brought a tension and spiritual quality to this song of transformation. The wonderful Jeremiah Moon contributed the beautiful syrupy cello parts that sold the teetering sea sickness and psychedelia of the journey. George Martin utilized these drooping glissando string moves to such fantastic effect in much of the Beatles' more spiritual/psychedelic moments, and this proved to be our North Star as we worked on the arrangement.

Check it out below.

Patience, Moonbeam is out 3/28 on Run For Cover.