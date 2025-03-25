Horse Jumper Of Love – “The Idiot” & “The Car Knows The Way”

Last year, Horse Jumper Of Love unveiled Disaster Trick, keeping their streak of sprawling, hypnotic albums full of fuzz and whimsy. Today, the beloved Boston band is back with two b-sides, "The Idiot" and "The Car Knows The Way."

"'The Idiot' was initially inspired by Prince Myshkin from the Dostoevsky book," Dimitri Giannopoulos explains, continuing:

In the beginning of the book he was gone for a few years at a clinic in Switzerland and is on his way to Saint Petersburg only to get thrown into all kinds of drama. I liked the idea of "stumbling" back into a whole lotta shit. The song is about stumbling back into your "real" life after tapping out for some time. When you're in a mentally unavailable state and then you get your shit together, you expect people to have waited for you and to be available themselves when you're "back." The first time in your life it happens to you and you realize people have not waited can be hard to face. "The Car Knows the Way" is about letting the car bring you to where you need to go.

The songs lean into the group's slowcore side, especially the dark "The Car Knows The Way," which begins with an intense scene: "Sometimes you're like a little child that does not know how to act/ When you looked at me you were too fucked up to drive/ You said the car knows the way home." Hear both tracks below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=yt1aJZc7mnU

https://youtube.com/watch?v=yCbuJ0p1C88

TOUR DATES:

04/30 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's +

05/01 - Morganton, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street +

05/02 - Raleigh, NC @ King's +

05/03 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor +

05/05 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^

05/07 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ^

05/08 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans ^

05/09 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston ^

05/10 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

05/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^

05/13 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas ^

05/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

05/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

05/17 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego ^

05/19 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater ^

05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

05/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

05/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall ^

05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

05/25 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

05/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

05/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^

05/29 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

05/30 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

05/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

06/02 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *

06/03 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

06/04 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE *

06/06 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

06/21 - Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Fest

^ w/ Turnover, Balance And Composure

* w/ Turnover, Citizen

+ w/ Boo Boo Spoiler