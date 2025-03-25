Skip to Content
Sparklmami – “Touch”

9:44 AM EDT on March 25, 2025

Sparklmami is the stage name of Ariella Granados, a musician from Texas who's currently based in Chicago, and she's managed by Stereogum contributor Pranav Trewn. Her sound is a swirling, cosmopolitan take on jazz-funk that draws from experiences around the world, and she showed it off on 2024 tracks like "Fajas" and "Running." Today, she's shared "Touch," a soulfully slinky new track that she recorded with Chicago group Les Sons Du Cosmos. If you've ever wanted to live in one of those old James Bond movies where he's on some tropical beach, you might like this one. Check it out below.

"Touch" is out now on l'univers.

