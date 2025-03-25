Squadda B Shares New Album The Wonderful World Of Squadda B Feat. Danny Brown, Faboi Sharif, J.U.S, More

The Oakland rapper/producer Squadda B is best-known as one half of Main Attrakionz, the DIY duo that played a big role in inventing the cloud-rap sound in the late '00s and early '10s. Squadda never got that level of hype again, but he's continued to do some really cool work on an underground level. Last year, Squadda teamed up with J.U.S, a member of Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade crew, to release the slow-burn collaborative album 3rd Shift. On Friday, Squadda released a new album of his own, and he had some help.

Danny Brown and J.U.S are listed as executive producers of Squadda B's new album The Wonderful World Of Squadda B. Squadda produced most of the album himself, though the record also has contributions from peers like Ryan Hemsworth and Dream Beach. It's extremely cool to hear him updating the smothered, lo-fi sound that's never quite gone out of fashion and to hear the LP's guests adjust to fit that sound. Brown appears on one track, the excellent "Say It Twice," while J.U.S makes multiple appearances. Other members of the extended Bruiser Brigade universe also show up; Fatboi Sharif, ZelooperZ, and Fat Ray are among the guests. The album comes with a full instrumental version, if you're more in the mood for that. Check it out below.

<a href="https://greenovamusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-wonderful-world-of-squadda-b">The Wonderful World Of Squadda B by Squadda B</a>

The Wonderful World Of Squadda B is out now on Bruiser Brigade.