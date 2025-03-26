Disiniblud (Rachika Nayar & Nina Keith) Announce Debut Album: Hear Two Tracks

Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith are two experimental multi-instrumentalist composer types with two different aesthetics. Nayar's anarchic tracks sometimes slide into the realm of euphoric dance music, and we loved her 2022 album Heaven Come Crashing. Keith, meanwhile, has largely made relatively sedate music and collaborated with artists like Julie Byrne. Now, Nayar and Keith have formed a new duo called Disiniblud and recorded a guest-heavy self-titled album, so we'll hear what happens when they combine those two approaches.

Nayar and Keith were fans of each other's music before they met at Brooklyn's tiny Maria Hernandez Park four years ago. They started making music together, and the result is Disiniblud, the new album that's set to come out this summer. The early singles "It's Change" and "Blue Rags, Raging Wind" are both bleary, pretty soundscapes that are busy and rhythmic enough to keep your attention from drifting off into the ether. They both have guests, too. "It's Change" features the all-star team of Julianna Barwick, Katie Dey, and Ponytail's Willy Siegel, while Amigone gives an assist on "Blue Rags, Changing Wind." The music is hazy enough that you can't always tell who did what, but it's fun to guess.

The Disinblud album also features contributions from Cassandra Croft, June McDoom, ASPIDISTRAFLY, and Tujiko Noriko. In the months ahead, Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith will play collaborative sets at two festivals, Knoxville's Big Ears and the Hague's Rewire. Below, check out those two advance tracks and the Disiniblud tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Give-upping" (feat. Julianna Barwick)

02 "Blue Rags, Raging Wind" (feat. Amigone)

03 "Serpentine" (feat. Cassandra Croft)

04 "No more to see" (feat. June McDoom)

05 "[it could happen]"

06 "It's Change" (feat. Willy Siegel, Katie Dey & Julianna Barwick)

07 "Traces in the window" (feat. ASPIDISTRAFLY)

08 "whole30 Fight Club"

09 "Disiniblud"

10 "[as is most (bimbo it out)]"

11 "My flickering gift to you" (feat. Tujiko Noriko)

Disiniblud is out 7/18 on Smugglers Way/Domino.