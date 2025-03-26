Skip to Content
Lorg – “Crossroads” (Feat. Nightlands)

6:18 PM EDT on March 26, 2025

In September, SALES' Lauren Morgan went solo as Lorg with the song "Brandy." Today, the indie-pop musician is back with "Crossroads" featuring the War On Drugs bassist Dave Hartley, aka Nightlands.

"This was the first song I recorded start to finish at a studio (not my house) and it was so fun," Morgan wrote on Instagram. "I ate such good food, and never paid for lunch — they order it for you! One of my favorite things on this track is the bass line by Dave Hartley ... s/o to him!"

"Working on music has brought me back to life," Morgan added. Listen below.

