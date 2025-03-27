Anthony Naples Announces New Album Scanners: Hear The Title Track

Skip to Content
12:39 PM EDT on March 27, 2025

The New York electronic producer Anthony Naples started off as a Four Tet protege, and he's forged his own path over the years. Naples' last album, 2023's orbs, was a relatively downtempo affair. Today, Naples announces plans to follow it with Scanners, a new LP that's presumably named after the sick-ass David Cronenberg heads-exploding movie.

Your head will probably not explode while listening to the title track from Scanners, which opens the record, but it's not as gentle as orbs was. Instead, it's a sparse, architectural techno track that sprawls over nearly six minutes. Check out the song and the Scanners tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Scanners"
02 "Compact"
03 "Hi Lo"
04 "Somebody"
05 "Night"
06 "Ampere"
07 "Bounce"
08 "Mushy"
09 "Lifetimes"
10 "Uforia2"

Scanners is out 5/2 on ANS Recordings.

