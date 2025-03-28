Bachman-Turner Overdrive Share First Song With Randy Bachman In 41 Years (And Neil Young’s On It Too)

Bachman-Turner Overdrive have not been taking care of business for decades, and they certainly haven't been working overtime. That changes today with the release of "60 Years Ago," the classic rockers' first new song since 1996's Trial By Fire: Greatest And Latest and first with Randy Bachman since 1984's self-titled LP.

Bachman revived BTO in 2023 and has been steadily touring with the band over the past two years. Now comes "60 Years Ago," a song Bachman wrote in tribute to the band's hometown of Winnipeg. It features Bachman's son, Tal Bachman, on guitar, and Tal's wife, KoKo Bachman on drums. Fred Turner, the band's other namesake, is on vocals. Plus, there's a guitar solo from fellow Winnipeg native Neil Young. The track is all about the music scene in Winnipeg when BTO were starting out. The chorus: "Sixty years ago/ So damn cold and so much snow!/ Sixty years ago/ We stayed inside, we rocked and rolled!"

Bachman shared this statement on the song:

As a thank-you to Winnipeg, the city that shaped us, I wrote a song called "60 Years Ago" Bachman states. “It features Tal Bachman, KoKo Bachman, and me, with Fred Turner on vocals, and features an incredible guitar solo from Neil Young. This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the '60s, a time when the city's music scene was exploding. It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents. Everyone I've talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.

In an interview with Billboard about "60 Years Ago," Bachman adds, "I have a lot of people asking me, always, ‘Is there anything new? Is there anything new?’" Not Homer Simpson, though!

Listen below.