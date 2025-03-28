Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

This week we interviewed Destroyer, Perfume Genius, Judy Collins, Bryan Ferry, and Nels Cline, and we asked one of those people about appearing in the movie Junior.
|Tiana Miller-Leonard
|Mar 24th
long time reader, new commenter :) This song hit at exactly the right moment in my life, about 5 months after the most excruciatingly painful breakup of my life, around the time I was just beginning to feel like maybe I WOULD be ok after all. No Tears Left to Cry had already made me a fan and the Sweetener album was like a warm hug to me during those rough months, but thank u, next felt like the closest thing to a sign from God that my athiest ass has ever experienced. Really helped me turn my whole life and outlook around. easy 10/10
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Ariana Grande's "thank u, next"
Guero is a great picnic/bbq album.I mean that as a compliment.
Poison Season/Your Blues mashup 😫 hell yeah
I imagine it must be fun as hell to interview this man.
It must have been kinda fun for him to go back to making a very destroyer-y destroyer record, especially after that has come to mean so many things
It's absolutely mad that Vedder's introduction to the world, and the first time he heard himself on a record(!!!), was "Hunger Strike" a perfect song with two of the most confidant and sweeping vocal performances ever.
NELSON
it ain't any easier if you were born here and have spent your whole life in it, believe me
I could read Dan interviews all day, he's got such a fun way of talking. Great interview, Arielle! Larry Fitzmaurice also has one on his newsletter today for anyone needing all the Dan content they can take.
And Flying Up The Modern Rock Charts On Its Way To Peaking at No.5… it’s “Big Time Sensuality” by Bjork aka Björk Guðmundsdóttir aka Bjork Gudmunds-daughter.
As I may have mentioned before I spent much of the 90s having a crush on Björk.
There are many, many good reasons why one might have a crush on Björk, and sure, yes, the accent was a large part of it. But mostly it was because of Björk constantly being excited about everything! Such positivity was distinctly lacking in the grunge-drenched mid-90s,
This wasn’t just apparent in her songs, but also, in her interviews.
Here she is being interviewed by “Rolling Stone” in 1993:
“I’ve got just one life, and that’s sad because there are too many brilliant things out there. I’d love to be a nurse in Africa and a ballet dancer in New York and run a children’s music school in China and a cafe in Peru. There’s so much that I want to do that I haven’t got time for.”
To my knowledge Björk still hasn’t gotten around to opening a café in Peru.
And here she is again, the next year:
“To me the future will be about being able to do all things at once, You can be, like, a really good businessman and also be a mother and also be really into health food, and you can do basketball —just pick up the best things.”
Björk needs to release a quote-of-the-day calendar.
So when a Björk sings a sex song, then obviously this is going to be an overexcited sex song. I mean, I know Björk says it’s not a sex song… but who is she kidding? As if “something HUUUGE is coming up” is not about an erection… I mean, C’MON!
Whatever the reason is, Björk gets so excited that she starts singing in her own made-up language. As she so often does.
Some sounds of course don’t need translation. “YEE-HOW!” means “YEE-HOW!” in any language.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wYmq2Vz5yM
There are two “Big Time Sensuality”s*, the album version which is all playful organ stabs and ticklish basslines, and there’s the shimmering Fluke Minimix from the riding-through-New-York-on-the-back-of-a-truck video, Björk so filled with joyness that she flutters her eyelashes, giggles like a school girl, makes faces and wiggles her finger at the camera, then gets up real close to tell us all a secret. That “it takes cour-age… to enjoy it… the hardcore… and the gentle… big… time… sensuality.”
Björker words have never been spoken.
“Big Time Sensuality” is a 10!
I love it when Deafheaven makes music for Michael Nelson prose.
If it’s “oo” it’s noodley-doo, if it’s “ee” it’s indie sleaze.