Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
Columns

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

5:05 PM EDT on March 28, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

This week we interviewed Destroyer, Perfume Genius, Judy Collins, Bryan Ferry, and Nels Cline, and we asked one of those people about appearing in the movie Junior.

Check out your best comments below and tell us how you're celebrating Reba McEntire's 70th birthday.

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
Vitamin C
Score: 17 | Mar 27th

Guero is a great picnic/bbq album.I mean that as a compliment.

Posted in: Guero Turns 20
#9 
bakedbeans
Score: 18 | Mar 27th

Poison Season/Your Blues mashup 😫 hell yeah

I imagine it must be fun as hell to interview this man.

It must have been kinda fun for him to go back to making a very destroyer-y destroyer record, especially after that has come to mean so many things

Posted in: Boogie Dan Productions
#8 
Krillin
Score: 18 | Mar 26th

It's absolutely mad that Vedder's introduction to the world, and the first time he heard himself on a record(!!!), was "Hunger Strike" a perfect song with two of the most confidant and sweeping vocal performances ever.

Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: Pearl Jam's "Daughter"
#7 
Stillstephen
Score: 18 | Mar 25th

NELSON

Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Lonely People With Power
#6 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 19 | Mar 27th

My hot takes on the states, those days are over. I don’t understand it. Even though I was born and live 10 miles from the American border, one thing I’ve discovered in the last 10 years is that this place is more wild and confusing than I thought it was when I was growing up. It’s also more banal. I’m not qualified to really make statements about it.

it ain't any easier if you were born here and have spent your whole life in it, believe me

Posted in: Boogie Dan Productions
#5 
David
Score: 20 | Mar 27th

I could read Dan interviews all day, he's got such a fun way of talking. Great interview, Arielle! Larry Fitzmaurice also has one on his newsletter today for anyone needing all the Dan content they can take.

Posted in: Boogie Dan Productions
#4 
DJ Professor Dan
Score: 20 | Mar 26th

And Flying Up The Modern Rock Charts On Its Way To Peaking at No.5… it’s “Big Time Sensuality” by Bjork aka Björk Guðmundsdóttir aka Bjork Gudmunds-daughter.

As I may have mentioned before I spent much of the 90s having a crush on Björk. 

There are many, many good reasons why one might have a crush on Björk, and sure, yes, the accent was a large part of it. But mostly it was because of Björk constantly being excited about everything! Such positivity was distinctly lacking in the grunge-drenched mid-90s, 

This wasn’t just apparent in her songs, but also, in her interviews.

Here she is being interviewed by “Rolling Stone” in 1993: 

“I’ve got just one life, and that’s sad because there are too many brilliant things out there. I’d love to be a nurse in Africa and a ballet dancer in New York and run a children’s music school in China and a cafe in Peru. There’s so much that I want to do that I haven’t got time for.”

To my knowledge Björk still hasn’t gotten around to opening a café in Peru.

And here she is again, the next year:

“To me the future will be about being able to do all things at once, You can be, like, a really good businessman and also be a mother and also be really into health food, and you can do basketball —just pick up the best things.”

Björk needs to release a quote-of-the-day calendar.

So when a Björk sings a sex song, then obviously this is going to be an overexcited sex song. I mean, I know Björk says it’s not a sex song… but who is she kidding? As if “something HUUUGE is coming up” is not about an erection… I mean, C’MON! 

Whatever the reason is, Björk gets so excited that she starts singing in her own made-up language. As she so often does.

Some sounds of course don’t need translation. “YEE-HOW!” means “YEE-HOW!” in any language.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wYmq2Vz5yM

There are two “Big Time Sensuality”s*, the album version which is all playful organ stabs and ticklish basslines, and there’s the shimmering Fluke Minimix from the riding-through-New-York-on-the-back-of-a-truck video, Björk so filled with joyness that she flutters her eyelashes, giggles like a school girl, makes faces and wiggles her finger at the camera, then gets up real close to tell us all a secret. That “it takes cour-age… to enjoy it… the hardcore… and the gentle… big… time… sensuality.”

Björker words have never been spoken.

“Big Time Sensuality” is a 10!

Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: Pearl Jam's "Daughter"
#3 
almotasim
Score: 22 | Mar 25th

I love it when Deafheaven makes music for Michael Nelson prose.

Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Lonely People With Power
#2 
ursaminorjim
Score: 22 | Mar 21st
Posted in: "Millions Of People" Think Drake Is Literally A Pedophile Because Of "Not Like Us," Drake's Lawyers Claim
#1 
Bobby_Draper
Score: 33 | Mar 23rd

If it’s “oo” it’s noodley-doo, if it’s “ee” it’s indie sleaze.

Posted in: Goose Split With Percussionist Over Behavior In His Personal Life

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

Tiana Miller-Leonard
Mar 24th

long time reader, new commenter :) This song hit at exactly the right moment in my life, about 5 months after the most excruciatingly painful breakup of my life, around the time I was just beginning to feel like maybe I WOULD be ok after all. No Tears Left to Cry had already made me a fan and the Sweetener album was like a warm hug to me during those rough months, but thank u, next felt like the closest thing to a sign from God that my athiest ass has ever experienced. Really helped me turn my whole life and outlook around. easy 10/10

Posted in: The Number Ones: Ariana Grande's "thank u, next"

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from Columns

Explore Columns
The Alternative Number Ones

The Alternative Number Ones: Dishwalla’s “Counting Blue Cars”

January 12, 2026
Columns

The Number Ones: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”

January 5, 2026
The Alternative Number Ones

The Alternative Number Ones: Tracy Bonham’s “Mother Mother”

December 29, 2025
The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Willow”

December 22, 2025
The Alternative Number Ones

The Alternative Number Ones: The Cranberries’ “Salvation”

December 15, 2025
The Number Ones

The Number Ones: BTS’ “Life Goes On”

December 8, 2025